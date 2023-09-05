Billboard Hot 100: Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves’ “I Remember Everything” Debuts As #1 Song In America

As Zach Bryan’s self-titled album earns #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, a key track from the album earns first place on the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, the artist’s Kacey Musgraves collaboration “I Remember Everything” debuts at #1 on the Hot 100. It marks the first time either artist has topped the all-genre songs chart.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” holds at #2 on this week’s edition of the chart, while Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” rises two spots to #3. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” drops a place to #4, and Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” slides one level to #5.

Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” last week’s leader, settles for #6.