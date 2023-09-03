Songs By Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake, Smith, NewJeans, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up,” Smith’s “Lemon,” NewJeans’ “Super Shy,” and Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” all officially enter the Top 40 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Despite its late-week arrival, “Keep Going Up” received 1,486 spins during the August 27-September 2 tracking period. The count yields a #34 debut on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s listing at #42, “Lemon” makes this week’s Top 40 at #38. The Smith single received 855 spins during the tracking period (+109).

Up two places, “Super Shy” joins the Top 40 at #39. NewJeans’ single posted a tracking period play count of 837 (+85).

Played 725 times (+81), “Heartbroken” rises three places to #40.