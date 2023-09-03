in Music News

BLACKPINK’s “THE GIRLS,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Debut In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The videos debut at #4 and #5, respectively.

BLACKPINK - The Girls video screenshot | JYP/Interscope

“Ice Cream” collaborators BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are responsible for the top debuts on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

BLACKPINK’s “THE GIRLS” ranks as the top new entry at #4, while Gomez’s “Single Soon” arrives directly behind at #5.

The former received 15.4 million worldwide views during the August 25-31 tracking period, while the latter posted a tracking period view count of 14.7 million.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “THE GIRLS” received 21.1 million total YouTube plays during the tracking week. The count yields a #11 debut on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, on which “THE GIRLS” also ranks as the top new entry.

“Single Soon” starts at #17 on that entry with 17.0 million total views.

