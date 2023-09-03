Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” Officially Reach Top 30 At Pop Radio

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” and Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” jump into the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Up seven places, “Speed Drive” earns #29 on this week’s edition of the listing. The “Barbie” soundtrack single received 1,670 spins during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 218.
“Speed Drive” is one of several “Barbie” singles charting at pop radio; Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” have also found success at the format.
— Credited with 1,668 spins (+121), “Padam Padam” rises four places to a new high of #30.
