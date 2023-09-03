in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; New Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez Songs Top 20

“Paint The Town Red,” “Used To Be Young,” and “Single Soon” rise at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” continues to soar, moving into the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” concurrently move into the Top 20 after just their first full week in the market.

Played 6,602 times during the August 27-September 2 tracking period, “Paint The Town Red” rises two places to a new high of #14. The spin count bests last week’s mark by 775.

Up eleven places, “Used To Be Young” earns #17 with 5,478 tracking period spins (+3600).

Credited with 5,359 spins (+3,695), “Single Soon” rises fourteen places to #20.

