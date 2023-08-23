in Music News

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Projected To Remain #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Reach Top 10 At Pop

“Barbie World” will enjoy another big week at radio.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Barbie World cover, shot by Alex "Grizz" Loucas, courtesy of Atlantic Records

The summer sensation that is Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” will expand its list of achievements on this week’s Mediabase radio charts.

Based on its performance during the first three days of the August 20-26 tracking period, it looks set to remain #1 on the rhythmic airplay chart while entering the Top 10 on the pop listing.

“Barbie World” received 2,454 rhythmic spins during the three-day window, besting the same-time-last-week mark by 7% and keeping the collaboration comfortably atop the building/real-time listing.

“Barbie World” meanwhile earns #10 on the building/real-time Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its 3,891 spins (+30%). Given its massive rate of gain and absence of imminent threats from below, it should have no trouble remaining in the Top 10 through the close of tracking. It actually has a solid chance of surpassing Taylor Swift’s current building #9 “Karma” by the time the chart goes final.

