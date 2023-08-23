Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” Ranks As Spotify’s Global Song of Summer; Morgan Wallen Leads In US

When it comes to global Spotify streams, no song was bigger this summer than Elsabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola.” The smash hit earns #1 on the platform’s Global Song of Summer list, based on streams from Memorial Day until mid-August.
Bad Bunny’s “WHERE SHE GOES” (#2), Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” (#3), Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” (#4), and Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe – Remix” (#5) completed the global Top 5.
“Ella Baila Sola” ranked as the #2 song within the US; Morgan Wallen’s record-breaking smash “Last Night” ranked first among American streamers. “Cruel Summer” (#3), “fukumean” (#4), and Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” (#5) completed the Top 5.
Comments
Loading…