Revisiting Swim Week: Mariana “Maarebeaar” Morais, Alexa Collins Looked Stunning For Kittenish In Miami

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 09: A model [Mariana "Maarebeaar" Morais] walks the runway for the Kittenish Swim show by Jessie James Decker during Paraiso Miami Swim Week at The Paraiso Tent on June 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Kittenish)
When you have some of industry’s most stunning models showcasing designs for an increasingly popular brand from an immensely charismatic founder in Jessie James Decker, you have the recipe for a stellar runway show.
That was indeed the case for this year’s
Kittenish Swim Week showcase, which made immediate waves in Miami this June.
Two months have passed since the show took place, and dozens of other high-profile Swim Week shows have taken place in both Miami and New York. The Kittenish one still, however, ranks as one of this summer’s highlights.
Key runway standouts included Mariana “Maarebeaar” Morais and Alexa Collins. Neither strangers to Swim Week runways nor Headline Planet features, the women proved why they have amassed millions of social followers — and earned the opportunity to represent one of the most exciting swimwear brands.
