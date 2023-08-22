Rita Ora Hypes New Song With Joel Corry & MK, Stuns In New Instagram Pictures From Ibiza

Anticipation is already high for Joel Corry, MK, and Rita Ora’s “Drinkin’,” but that does not mean the artists are taking their foot off the promotional gas pedal.

Ora, for example, hyped the single via a Tuesday photo dump on Instagram.

The post features numerous photos from Ora’s holiday in Ibiza. Rocking different swimsuits and beach outfits, Ora looks consistently stunning throughout the gallery.

“More incredible memories, I tried to hold off from posting until my holiday is completely over but I have a song coming out on Friday and I’m [too] excited,” writes Ora in the caption.

“Drinkin”” is one of numerous high-profile singles set to release this coming Friday. Ora’s latest photo dump, as well as other standouts from her immensely popular Instagram page, appear below.