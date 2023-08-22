in Music News

V Re-Enters Billboard Emerging Artists Chart At #1 As “Love Me Again” Makes Hot 100

The BTS member reclaims #1 on the Emerging Artists Chart.

V - Love Me Again | video screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

As buzz builds for his upcoming solo album, BTS member V returns to the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart — in an impressive fashion.

The artist takes #1 on this week’s edition of the listing, which ranks the top artists that have yet to reach certain criteria on Billboard’s album and song charts. V should likely criteria when his album “Layover” arrives in September.

As it is, V already has a presence on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. His song “Love Me Again” earns #96 on this week’s edition of the chart (fellow release “Rainy Days” arrives at #18 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100).

V is celebrating his third career week on the Emerging Artists Chart — and second at #1. He previously topped the chart when his “Christmas Tree” debuted on the Hot 100.

