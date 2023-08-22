KAROL G, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, MANESKIN Confirmed To Perform At MTV VMAs On September 12

With three weeks remaining until showtime, MTV has announced the first wave of performers for the 2023 Video Music Awards.

According to the official announcement, KAROL G, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, and MANESKIN will all take the stage at the big event.

The announcement further confirms that Stray Kids will perform “S-CLASS” while MANESKIN will play “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?)>”

Additional performers and details will be announced in the coming weeks. Emanating from the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the show will take place on Tuesday, September 12.