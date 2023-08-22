Scotty McCreery’s “Cab In A Solo” Erupts As Country Radio’s Most Added Song

To say country radio was excited to welcome Scotty McCreery’s “Cab In A Solo” is to offer an incredible understatement.

The new single commanded considerable opening-week attention, yielding adds from 120 Mediabase-monitored country stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact. The add count easily positions “Cab In A Solo” as the week’s most added song.

Celebrating the achievement, Triple Tigers notes that the add count was the third-biggest of 2023.

Jordan Davis’ “Tuscan Too Late” attracted significant support in its own right, earning second on the Mediabase country add board with 60 pickups.

Chris Lane’s “Find Another Bar” follows in third with 31 adds, while an add count of 22 slots Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” in fourth.

Each added by 18 stations, Drew Baldridge’s “The Daughter” and Cody Johnson’s “The Painter” tie for fifth.