US Album Projections: J-Hope’s “Jack In The Box” Headed For Top 3; Hozier, Russ, JIHYO May Reach Top 10

Powered by another stellar sales and streaming performance, Travis Scott’s “Utopia” will remain a clear #1 on this coming week’s Billboard 200 chart.

There will, however, be numerous developments within the Top 10.

j-hope’s “Jack In The Box,” notably, could re-enter with a Top 3 position following the release of the physical version of the album (“HOPE Edition”). Hits Daily Double expects the album to generate 61K in total US consumption this week, with 58K coming from album sales.

Hozier’s “Unreal Unearth,” Russ’ “Santiago,” and JIHYO’s “ZONE” may all debut inside the Top 10. Hits currently projects the Hozier album to take #5 with 54.6K units, Russ’ release to grab #7 with 52.2K, and the TWICE member’s solo release to score #10 with 45.7K.

Because two full days remain in the tracking period and because so many albums inside the Top 14 are pacing for similar numbers, the aforementioned releases may not land at these exact rankings on the final Billboard 200 chart. What is clear, however, is that all are performing very well this week.