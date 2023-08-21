Billboard Hot 100: Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond” Debuts As #1 Song In America, Olivia Rodrigo With Another Top 10

After posting stellar tracking week sales and streaming numbers, Oliver Anthony Music’s breakthrough hit “Rich Men North Of Richmond” earns a #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The artist notably follows Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino, Carrie Underwood, Bauer, and ZAYN as just the sixth artist to ever score a #1 hit in their first time charting as a solo artist.

If collaborations are included, Oliver Anthony would join Bauer and Barrino as just the third to achieve the feat. ZAYN charted numerous times with One Direction, while Aiken and Underwood charted as part of “American Idol” collaborations.

The artist, meanwhile, ranks as the first to debut an entry at #1 after having never appeared on any previous Billboard chart. The other noted artists all charted elsewhere — either as soloists or in collaborations — prior to earning #1 on the Hot 100.

“Rich Men North Of Richmond,” moreover, is the first song entirely written and performed by a soloist to reach #1 since Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” ruled in 2017-18.

— Elsewhere on the chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” debuts at #10. It joins the #6 “vampire” as Rodrigo’s second hit in the active Top 10 — and marks her sixth career release to enter the region.