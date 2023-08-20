Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken,” Alice The G00n’s “CYA” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken,” and alice the g00n’s “CYA” continue to make moves just below the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Each song officially earns a Top 50 position this week.

Played 583 times during the tracking period (+337), “Speed Drive” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #52 last week.

Up six places, “Heartbroken” earns #45 on the strength of its 425 tracking week spins (+160).

Credited with 229 tracking period plays (+57), “CYA” rises five places to secure a ranking of #50.