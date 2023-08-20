in Music News

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken,” Alice The G00n’s “CYA” Make Top 50 At Pop Radio

The songs are making moves below the official pop radio chart.

Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive,” Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken,” and alice the g00n’s “CYA” continue to make moves just below the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Each song officially earns a Top 50 position this week.

Played 583 times during the tracking period (+337), “Speed Drive” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. It was #52 last week.

Up six places, “Heartbroken” earns #45 on the strength of its 425 tracking week spins (+160).

Credited with 229 tracking period plays (+57), “CYA” rises five places to secure a ranking of #50.

