Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Earns Most Added Honor At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” continues to resonate with hot adult contemporary radio programmers, earning this week’s most added honor at the format.

The single won support from another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

Each picked up by 9 stations, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” and Goo Goo Dolls’ “Run All Night” tie for second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” follows in fourth with 8 adds, while an add count of 7 slots Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” in fifth.