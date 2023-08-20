in Music News

V’s “Rainy Days” Debuts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Joins “Love Me Again” In Top 5

V has two videos in this week’s top 5.

V - Rainy Days video screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

After debuting prominently on last week’s Global YouTube Music Videos chart with “Love Me Again,” V makes a splash on this week’s listing with “Rainy Days.”

The music video, which received 18.9 million views during the August 11-17 tracking period, starts at #3 on the chart.

“Rainy Days” joins the aforementioned “Love Me Again” in the Top 5. That video, which debuted at #2 last week, takes #4 on this week’s chart with 16.9 million views.

“Rainy Days” and “Love Me Again” appear on the BTS member’s forthcoming solo album “Layover.”

btslove me againrainy daysv

