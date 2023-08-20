Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Three weeks after topping the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart with their collaborative hit “Princess Diana,” Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice return to #1 with a different collaboration.

Up four places from last week’s position, their “Barbie World (with Aqua)” officially secures its place as rhythmic radio’s biggest song.

The “Barbie” soundtrack hit received ~5,653 spins during the August 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by a whopping 1,110.

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B),” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” drops one spot to #3, SZA’s “Snooze” slides one place to #4, and Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” rises one place to #5.