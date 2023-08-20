in Music News

KAROL G’s “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Karol G’s new video debuts at #1 on YouTube.

Karol G - MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN video screenshot | Bichota/Interscope

Karol G’s “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” video fared unsurprisingly well on YouTube during its inaugural week, notching a #1 debut on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

“MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” amassed an impressive 27.5 million views during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count, which yields the #1 debut, bests that of the #2 video by more than 8 million.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” received 35.1 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That count thrusts “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” onto the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #4.

Karol G, whose full “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)” album launched in the tracking period, meanwhile soars nine places to #4 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

karol gMI EX TENÍA RAZÓN

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Becky G Scheduled To Perform On August 25 TODAY Show Episode

V’s “Rainy Days” Debuts At #3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Joins “Love Me Again” In Top 5