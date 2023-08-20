KAROL G’s “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Karol G’s “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” video fared unsurprisingly well on YouTube during its inaugural week, notching a #1 debut on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

“MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” amassed an impressive 27.5 million views during the August 11-17 tracking period. The count, which yields the #1 debut, bests that of the #2 video by more than 8 million.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” received 35.1 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That count thrusts “MI EX TENÍA RAZÓN” onto the Global YouTube Songs Chart at #4.

Karol G, whose full “Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)” album launched in the tracking period, meanwhile soars nine places to #4 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.