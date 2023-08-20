Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right,” (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

As her “vampire” rises to #2 on the Mediabase pop radio chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s newer release “bad idea right?” officially debuts on the chart. (G)I-DLE’s “I DO” also secures a Top 40 position this week.
Below last week’s chart at #49, “bad idea right?” joins this week’s Top 40 at #31. The “GUTS” track received 1,700 spins during the August 13-19 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,373.
“I DO” concurrently rises one place to make its Top 40 entry at #40. The (G)I-DLE song posted a tracking period play count of 1,086 (+207).
Comments
Loading…