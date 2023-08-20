in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Noah Kahan, Billie Eilish Top 25, ZAYN Top 30

“Paint The Town Red,” “Dial Drunk,” “What Was I Made For?,” and “Love Like This” rise at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” makes another big move at pop radio, officially entering the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” concurrently join the Top 25, while ZAYN’s “Love Like This” moves into the Top 30.

— Played 4,285 times during the August 13-19 tracking period (+1,312), “Paint The Town Red” rises four spots to #19.

Up five places, “Dial Drunk” takes #23 with 2,637 spins (+600).

A spin count of 2,634 (+764) lifts “What Was I Made For?” six spots to #24.

Credited with 1,736 spins (+38), “Love Like This” rises a place to #30.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

