Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Noah Kahan, Billie Eilish Top 25, ZAYN Top 30

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” makes another big move at pop radio, officially entering the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” concurrently join the Top 25, while ZAYN’s “Love Like This” moves into the Top 30.

— Played 4,285 times during the August 13-19 tracking period (+1,312), “Paint The Town Red” rises four spots to #19.

Up five places, “Dial Drunk” takes #23 with 2,637 spins (+600).

A spin count of 2,634 (+764) lifts “What Was I Made For?” six spots to #24.

Credited with 1,736 spins (+38), “Love Like This” rises a place to #30.