Anabel Englund’s “Strangely Sentimental” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Anabel Englund scores this week’s dance radio #1.

US dance radio hitmaker Anabel Englund returns to the top spot on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart, this time courtesy of her single “strangely sentimental.”

Up one place from last week, “strangely sentimental” claims #1 on the strength of the 589 spins it received during the August 13-19 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 120.

Down one place, Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” settles for #2.

Afrojack & Theresa Rex’s “Let Me Go” rises two places to #3, while Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” drops a spot to #4. Up once place, Jain’s “Makeba” earns #5 on this week’s dance chart.

