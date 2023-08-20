Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Earns 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” secures its status as a multi-format radio #1 this week, retaining its top spot at pop radio while rising to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Cruel Summer,” which received ~16,601 pop spins during the August 13-19 tracking period (-9), earns a 4th week atop the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” earns #2 on the listing. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” slides one place to #3 on the pop chart, while Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rises two levels to #4.

Down one spot, Miguel’s “Sure Thing” claims #5.

— A spin count of ~5,779 (+795) meanwhile lifts “Cruel Summer” two places to #1 on the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” falls one spot to #2, as “Calm Down” drops a place to #3. “Dance The Night” ascends one position to #4, and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” drops one place to #5.