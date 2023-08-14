Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Spends 16th Week As #1 Song In America, Breaking All-Time Solo Record

Already an all-time smash, Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” has further solidified its place in the Billboard Hot 100 record books.

The song retains its #1 position on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart, bringing its total reign to 16 weeks. The 16-week reign represents the longest ever achieved by a song credited to just one artist.

It meanwhile ties Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” and Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” as the second-longest-reigning #1, period. Only Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” spent more time in the pinnacle position (19 weeks).

Among non-collaborative releases, “Last Night” entered this week in a tie with Harry Styles’ 15-week-leader “As It Was” for the longest stint at #1.

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” holds at #2 this week, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises one place to a new high of #3.

Up two places, Rema & Selena Gomez’s enduring “Calm Down” claims #4. Gunna’s “Fukumean” also rises two spots, earning #5