Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong” continues to build support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.
Picked up by 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” ranks as the format’s most added song.
Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” a new playlist option for 10 stations, follows as a close second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board. Each added by 7 stations, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” tie for third place.
Train, Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine’s “I Know” lands in fifth place this week; the collaboration won support from another 5 hot adult contemporary stations.
Comments
Loading…