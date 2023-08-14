in Music News

Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The single narrowly tops “NEED A FAVOR” for first place on the add board.

Matchbox Twenty by Jimmy Fontaine | Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong” continues to build support at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by 11 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” a new playlist option for 10 stations, follows as a close second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board. Each added by 7 stations, Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” and Bakar’s “Hell N Back” tie for third place.

Train, Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine’s “I Know” lands in fifth place this week; the collaboration won support from another 5 hot adult contemporary stations.

bakarbryce vinedon't get me wrongjelly rollmatchbox twentynoah kahantenille townestrain

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Spends 16th Week As #1 Song In America, Breaking All-Time Solo Record