Songs By Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Chris Brown, Will.I.am & Britney Spears Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam,” Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot,” and will.i.am & Britney Spears’ “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” officially secure Top 40 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s listing at #42, “NEED A FAVOR” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 1,303 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 372.
Up four places, “Padam Padam” enters the Top 40 at #37. The Kylie Minogue single received 1,217 spins (+236).
Credited with 1,092 plays (+404), “Summer Too Hot” jumps ten places to #38.
Played 928 times (+161), “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” enjoys a six-place lift to #40.
