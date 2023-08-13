Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Stuck” Ascends To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

After rising to #2 last week, Thirty Seconds To Mars’ “Stuck” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“Stuck” received ~2,382 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 159.

Dirty Heads’ “Rescue Me,” the #1 song on last week’s chart, settles for #2 on this week’s listing.

Bad Omens’ “Just Pretend” enjoys a two-place rise to #3, while Linkin Park’s former long-running #1 “Lost” spends another week at #4.

Up one place, Lovejoy’s “Call Me What You Like” secures the #5 position on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.