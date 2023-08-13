Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Returns To #1 On Country Radio Chart, Earning 2nd Week On Top

After ceding last week’s #1 position to Justin Moore & Priscilla Block’s “You, Me, And Whiskey,” Jelly Roll’s “Need A Favor” recaptures the throne on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The multi-format hit celebrates a second non-consecutive week as country’s biggest song.

In addition to ruling for chart points, “NEED A FAVOR” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 6-12 tracking period. It received ~9,248 spins (+376) and ~40.60 million audience impressions.

A multi-format #1, “NEED A FAVOR” also reached the top spot at active rock radio (where it continues to chart prominently). The hit single is additionally charting at the pop and hot adult contemporary formats.