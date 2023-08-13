in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Enters Top 10 At Pop

“Fast Car” continues its impressive radio run.

Luke Combs - Fast Car live video | River House/Columbia

Luke Combs’ former country radio #1 “Fast Car” continues to thrive at mainstream formats, retaining its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart while entering the Top 10 on the pop listing.

Played ~5,516 times at the Hot AC format (+30), Combs’ version of the Tracy Chapman classic earns a second week atop the format’s airplay chart.

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” holds at #2 on the Hot AC chart, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises three places to #3.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” stays at #5.

— Up two places, “Fast Car” earns #9 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

