NewJeans’ “Super Shy,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Summer Vibes” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio

Based on the airplay they received during the August 6-12 tracking period, NewJeans’ “Super Shy,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?,” and Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Played 405 times during the tracking period (+227), “Super Shy” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #54 last week.

Despite not arriving until the sixth day of the tracking period, “bad idea right?” amassed 327 spins. The count yields a #49 ranking.

Up five places, “SUMMER VIBES” earns #50 with a tracking week spin count of 270 (+94).

