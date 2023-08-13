in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Rises To #3 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

“vampire” again lays claim to the “greatest gainer” honor.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire video screenshot | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes another big jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, this time soaring into the chart’s Top 3.

Indeed, the lead “GUTS” single rises two places to a new high of #3 on the chart. The song received 14,089 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,980 plays.

With the increase of 1,980, “vampire” celebrates a second consecutive week as the pop format’s greatest airplay gainer.

“vampire” is also charting prominently at the hot adult contemporary format, where it rises one place to #7 this week.

olivia rodrigovampire

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Makes Top 25 At Pop Radio; Songs By Noah Kahan, Jain, Billie Eilish Top 30

NewJeans’ “Super Shy,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?,” Tyla Yaweh’s “Summer Vibes” Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio