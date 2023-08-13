Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Rises To #3 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” makes another big jump on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, this time soaring into the chart’s Top 3.

Indeed, the lead “GUTS” single rises two places to a new high of #3 on the chart. The song received 14,089 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,980 plays.

With the increase of 1,980, “vampire” celebrates a second consecutive week as the pop format’s greatest airplay gainer.

“vampire” is also charting prominently at the hot adult contemporary format, where it rises one place to #7 this week.