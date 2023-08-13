Loud Luxury, Two Friends & Bebe Rexha’s “If Only I” Earns #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~518 times during the August 6-12 tracking period, “If Only I” rises two places to #1. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 46.

Also up two places, Anabel Englund’s “strangely sentimental” earns #2 on this week’s chart. Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” concurrently drops one place to #3.

Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson’s “Side Effects” falls from #1 to #4, and Afrojack & Theresa Rex’s “Let Me Go” holds at #5.