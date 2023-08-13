Latto & Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” makes a big gain at rhythmic radio, rising from #5 to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

The high-profile collaboration received ~5,528 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s figure by 501.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” holds at #2 this week, while SZA’s “Snooze” spends another week in the #3 position. Kaliii’s “Area Codes,” last week’s leader, falls three spots to #4.

Up four places, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” reaches a new high of #5.