Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down,” a previous #1 at pop, hot adult contemporary, and rhythmic radio, reaches the pinnacle position at yet another format.

Up two places, “Calm Down” earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

“Calm Down” received ~5,951 spins during the August 6-12 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 621.

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” holds at #2, while Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” drops from #1 to #3.

SZA’s “Snooze” spends another week at #4, and Rod Wave’s “Fight The Feeling” stays at #5.