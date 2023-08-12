in Music News

V’s “Love Me Again” Earns #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late-Week Release

The BTS member’s solo video makes an immediate splash on YouTube.

V - Love Me Again | video screenshot | HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC

Despite not launching until late in the August 4-10 tracking period, V’s “Love Me Again” video makes a #2 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new video earns the position with 18.2 million tracking period views; only Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan & Mithoon’s “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” received more (25.3 million).

The V video, interestingly, joins a fellow BTS member’s solo release in the Top 3. Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” takes third place with the same rounded 18.2 million views (though its unrounded view count was evidently slightly lower).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Love Me Again” amassed 18.8 million tracking period plays on YouTube. The count yields a #13 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

