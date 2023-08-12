V’s “Love Me Again” Earns #2 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart Despite Late-Week Release

Despite not launching until late in the August 4-10 tracking period, V’s “Love Me Again” video makes a #2 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The new video earns the position with 18.2 million tracking period views; only Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan & Mithoon’s “Main Nikla Gaddi Leke” received more (25.3 million).

The V video, interestingly, joins a fellow BTS member’s solo release in the Top 3. Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” takes third place with the same rounded 18.2 million views (though its unrounded view count was evidently slightly lower).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Love Me Again” amassed 18.8 million tracking period plays on YouTube. The count yields a #13 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.