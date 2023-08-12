in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” Scores Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, Boston, Minneapolis, More

Radio was excited to play “bad idea right?” upon release.

Olivia Rodrigo by Zamar Velez | Press Shot courtesy of Geffen/Interscope

Her “vampire” remains hot at pop radio, approaching #2 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Despite that reality, and despite the absence of an official announcement regarding its impact as a single, Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” captured ample opening-day interest from pop programmers.

The pre-release “GUTS” song received immediate airplay from dozens of stations. By the end of its opening day on Friday, August 11, a whopping sixteen of those stations had played the song at least 5 times.

San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW led the way, playing “bad idea right” a whopping 11 times by the close of Friday. Other key supporters included Boston’s Kiss 108 (10 plays), Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 101.3 KDWB (10 plays), Austin’s 96.7 KISS (8 plays), Nashville’s 107.5 The River (8 plays), and SiriusXM Hits 1 (8 plays).

Up 18% from its same-time-last-week count, the aforementioned “vampire” is #3 on the building/real-time chart — and flirting with a #2 ranking by the time this week’s chart goes final.

The full “GUTS” album launches on September 8

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

