Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?” Scores Big Opening Day Pop Radio Airplay In San Francisco, Boston, Minneapolis, More

Her “vampire” remains hot at pop radio, approaching #2 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. Despite that reality, and despite the absence of an official announcement regarding its impact as a single, Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” captured ample opening-day interest from pop programmers.

The pre-release “GUTS” song received immediate airplay from dozens of stations. By the end of its opening day on Friday, August 11, a whopping sixteen of those stations had played the song at least 5 times.

San Francisco’s 99.7 NOW led the way, playing “bad idea right” a whopping 11 times by the close of Friday. Other key supporters included Boston’s Kiss 108 (10 plays), Minneapolis-St. Paul’s 101.3 KDWB (10 plays), Austin’s 96.7 KISS (8 plays), Nashville’s 107.5 The River (8 plays), and SiriusXM Hits 1 (8 plays).

Up 18% from its same-time-last-week count, the aforementioned “vampire” is #3 on the building/real-time chart — and flirting with a #2 ranking by the time this week’s chart goes final.

The full “GUTS” album launches on September 8