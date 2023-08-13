Andrea Paola Carmona, Rachel Pizzolato Looked Amazing During Megan Mae Miami Show At New York Swim Week

A model [Andrea Carmona] walks the runway wearing Megan Mae during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City [Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week]
Two particular standouts include Andrea Paola Carmona and Rachel Pizzolato. Both looked incredible on the runway for the event – a statement true for any show either woman walked at the Evita Scoccia-founded NYSW.
New York Swim Week marked the second industry celebration at which Megan Mae Miami made an impact last month; earlier in July, the brand put together an impactful showcase at the Art Hearts Fashion segment of Miami Swim Week.
Press photos of Carmona and Pizzolato during the Megan Mae show, as shared by the NYSW team, follow:
