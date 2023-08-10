Taylor Swift Confirms October 27 Release Date For “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Says Vault Tracks Are “So Insane”

As her “The Eras Tour” concluded a six-night stint at SoFi Stadium, Taylor Swift shared some eagerly anticipated news with her fans (and, really, the entire entertainment community). Specifically, the artist confirmed a release date for the re-recording of her smash hit 2014 album “1989.”
According to Swift, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will arrive on October 27. Swift calls the re-recording her favorite yet, “because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”
Swift has not yet confirmed further details regarding those Vault Tracks, but she did share a link to purchase different iterations of the re-recording.
Swift also shared the official cover art, which like all of her recent covers and press photos was shot by Beth Garrabrant.
“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” follows re-recordings of “Fearless,” “Red,” and “Speak Now” as the fourth in Swift’s campaign to re-record — and thus claim the masters — of her first six albums. Re-recordings of her self-titled debut and 2017 album “Reputation” will follow.
Released in 2014, the original version of “1989” was promoted as Swift’s “first, documented, official pop album.” The game-changing album ultimately solidified the former country crossover artist’s stature as an all-time, global pop icon, yielding career-defining hits like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood” and “Wildest Dreams” in the process.
Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023
