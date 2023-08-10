Taylor Swift Confirms October 27 Release Date For “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Says Vault Tracks Are “So Insane”

As her “The Eras Tour” concluded a six-night stint at SoFi Stadium, Taylor Swift shared some eagerly anticipated news with her fans (and, really, the entire entertainment community). Specifically, the artist confirmed a release date for the re-recording of her smash hit 2014 album “1989.”

According to Swift, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” will arrive on October 27. Swift calls the re-recording her favorite yet, “because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

Swift has not yet confirmed further details regarding those Vault Tracks, but she did share a link to purchase different iterations of the re-recording.

Swift also shared the official cover art, which like all of her recent covers and press photos was shot by Beth Garrabrant.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” follows re-recordings of “Fearless,” “Red,” and “Speak Now” as the fourth in Swift’s campaign to re-record — and thus claim the masters — of her first six albums. Re-recordings of her self-titled debut and 2017 album “Reputation” will follow.

Released in 2014, the original version of “1989” was promoted as Swift’s “first, documented, official pop album.” The game-changing album ultimately solidified the former country crossover artist’s stature as an all-time, global pop icon, yielding career-defining hits like “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood” and “Wildest Dreams” in the process.