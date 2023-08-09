Madison Beer Reveals Full Track List For “Silence Between Songs,” New Album Releases On September 15

After teasing the revelation earlier this week, Madison Beer has formally shared the complete track list for her new album “Silence Between Songs.”

Confirmed in a social media video, the fourteen-song track list is follows:

1) Spinnin

2) Sweet Relief

3) Envy The Leaves

4) 17

5) Ryder

6) Nothing Matters But You

7) I Wonder

8) At Your Worst

9) Showed Me

10) Home To Another One

11) Dangerous

12) Reckless

13) Silence Between Songs

14) King Of Everything

Fans have already heard some of the fourteen tracks. Beer released “Reckless” to commercial and critical success in the summer of 2021. She subsequently shared “Dangerous” and “Showed Me” in 2022, before following up with “Home To Another One” in June 2023.

Set for release on September 15, “Silence Between Songs” follows “Life Support” as Beer’s second full-length studio album.