in Music News, New Music

Madison Beer Reveals Full Track List For “Silence Between Songs,” New Album Releases On September 15

Madison Beer has shared the fourteen-song track list.

Madison Beer - Home To Another One video screenshot | Epic

After teasing the revelation earlier this week, Madison Beer has formally shared the complete track list for her new album “Silence Between Songs.”

Confirmed in a social media video, the fourteen-song track list is follows:

1) Spinnin
2) Sweet Relief
3) Envy The Leaves
4) 17
5) Ryder
6) Nothing Matters But You
7) I Wonder
8) At Your Worst
9) Showed Me
10) Home To Another One
11) Dangerous
12) Reckless
13) Silence Between Songs
14) King Of Everything

Fans have already heard some of the fourteen tracks. Beer released “Reckless” to commercial and critical success in the summer of 2021. She subsequently shared “Dangerous” and “Showed Me” in 2022, before following up with “Home To Another One” in June 2023.

Set for release on September 15, “Silence Between Songs” follows “Life Support” as Beer’s second full-length studio album.

Madison Beersilence between songs

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio