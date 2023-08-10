Jared and Genevieve Padalecki, Pete Holmes Compete On August 13 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

“Celebrity Family Feud” continues with an original installment this Sunday, August 13.

One of the two matchups finds a team led by Jared and Genevieve Padalecki competing against Team Pete Holmes.

According to official listings, the Padeleckis are competing on behalf of Out Youth. Holmes’ team will aim to win funds for Homeboy Industries.

Set to air at 8PM ET/PT, the episode will also feature a “Real Housewives” matchup as cast members from the Orange County iteration will compete against those from Atlanta.

Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos at the Padelecki-Holmes matchup.