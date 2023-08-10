Jared and Genevieve Padalecki, Pete Holmes Compete On August 13 “Celebrity Family Feud” (First Look)

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒPete Holmes vs. Jared and Genevieve Padalecki and Real Housewives of OC vs. Real Housewives of ATLÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, team Pete Holmes faces Jared and Genevieve Padalecki and later, the Real Housewives of OC and Real Housewives of ATL battle it out to win the grand prize for their selected charities. SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
JARED PADALECKI, GENEVIEVE PADALECKI, CHARLIE CAPEN, MICHELLE HENNING, ANSON GORDON
“Celebrity Family Feud” continues with an original installment this Sunday, August 13.
One of the two matchups finds a team led by Jared and Genevieve Padalecki competing against Team Pete Holmes.
According to official listings, the Padeleckis are competing on behalf of Out Youth. Holmes’ team will aim to win funds for Homeboy Industries.
Set to air at 8PM ET/PT, the episode will also feature a “Real Housewives” matchup as cast members from the Orange County iteration will compete against those from Atlanta.
Ahead of the episode, enjoy first-look photos at the Padelecki-Holmes matchup.
