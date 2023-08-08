Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

In addition to earning the most added distinction at rhythmic radio, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” claims the top spot on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

The new single received a scorching-hot welcome, earning impact-week adds from 137 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Picked up by 28 stations, Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” takes second place on the add board. Jain’s “Makeba” follows in third with 21 pickups, while an add count of 20 positions Charli XCX’s “Speed Drive” in fourth.

The recipient of 19 adds, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” registers as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” (18 adds, 6th-most), Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” (16 adds, 7th-most), Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” (14 adds, 8th-most), Doechii’s “What It Is” (12 adds, 9th-most), and will.i.am & Britney Spears’ “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” (11 adds, 10th-most).