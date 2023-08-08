in Music News

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

The cover is faring well at yet another radio format.

Luke Combs - Fast Car live video | River House/Columbia

Luke Combs’ #1 country and hot adult contemporary hit “Fast Car” continues to climb at the pop format. Based on its strong start to the week, it should score a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

The Tracy Chapman cover received 2,738 spins during the first two days of the August 6-12 tracking period. Up just shy of 5% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Fast Car” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Although the week is too young to make any definitive declarations, “Fast Car” certainly looks like a strong bet to secure a Top 10 position. There are no imminent threats, let alone two threats, in the spaces below.

“Fast Car” will be the first Top 10 pop hit for the country superstar.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

