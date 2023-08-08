Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Luke Combs’ #1 country and hot adult contemporary hit “Fast Car” continues to climb at the pop format. Based on its strong start to the week, it should score a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.
The Tracy Chapman cover received 2,738 spins during the first two days of the August 6-12 tracking period. Up just shy of 5% from the same-time-last-week mark, the count slots “Fast Car” at #9 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.
Although the week is too young to make any definitive declarations, “Fast Car” certainly looks like a strong bet to secure a Top 10 position. There are no imminent threats, let alone two threats, in the spaces below.
“Fast Car” will be the first Top 10 pop hit for the country superstar.
