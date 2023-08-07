V’s First Solo Album “Layover” Arrives On September 8; Initial Track Details Revealed

BTS member V is on the verge of releasing his official debut solo album “Layover,” and BIGHIT MUSIC has shared details on the project’s tracks.

Set for release on September 8, “Layover” includes five standard tracks (“Rainy Days,” “Blue,” “Love Me Again,” “Slow Dancing,” “For Us”) as well as a bonus, piano version of “Slow Dancing.”

Track details from BIGHIT MUSIC:

Rainy Days – the song perfectly balances V’s voice with “the sound of rain and everyday white noises.”

Blue – this track pays homage to old school R&B, albeit with a “modern twist in sound.”

Love Me Again – this R&B offering “highlights V’s low pitch voice.”

Slow Dancing – the album’s focus track, it carries a 1970s romantic soul vibe and “exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling.”

For Us – serving as a “deeply emotional” epilogue, this R&B song highlights V’s vocals and unique lyrics

BIGHIT, which notes that each of the five standard tracks will feature a music video, advises “fans to listen to the album in order from tracks 1 through 5.”