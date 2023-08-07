in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The “Barbie” single continues to gain traction at radio.

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For video screenshot | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” continues to attract attention at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “What Was I Made For?” ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 10 adds each, Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” tie for second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

David Kushner’s “Daylight,” which landed at 9 stations, follows in fourth place. Three songs land in a tie for fifth; Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” and Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” each won support from 7 stations.

Another tie forms in eighth place; Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” and Sarah Reeves’ “Get Back Your Fight” won support from 5 stations.

Each added by 4 stations, Bakar’s “Hell N Back,” Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” and Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” tie for tenth.

billie eilishDavid kushnerdominic fikefall out boyjelly rolljung kooklattonoah kahanwhat was I made for

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Spends 15th Week As #1 Song In America, Tying Harry Styles’ Solo Record

V’s First Solo Album “Layover” Arrives On September 8; Initial Track Details Revealed