Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” continues to attract attention at the hot adult contemporary radio format.

Picked up by another 12 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “What Was I Made For?” ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 10 adds each, Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” and Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” tie for second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

David Kushner’s “Daylight,” which landed at 9 stations, follows in fourth place. Three songs land in a tie for fifth; Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR,” and Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” each won support from 7 stations.

Another tie forms in eighth place; Lewis Capaldi’s “Wish You The Best” and Sarah Reeves’ “Get Back Your Fight” won support from 5 stations.

Each added by 4 stations, Bakar’s “Hell N Back,” Matchbox Twenty’s “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control,” and Phillip Phillips’ “Dancing With Your Shadows” tie for tenth.