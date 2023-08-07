in Music News, New Music

Olivia Rodrigo Confirms August 11 Release Date For New Song “Bad Idea Right?”

Fans will get their second taste of the new “GUTS” album.

Bad Idea Right - official graphic via @oliviarodrigo

One week ago, Olivia Rodrigo began to tease the track list for her new album “GUTS.”

Moments ago, the Grammy winner revealed when fans can listen to one of those tracks.

Per a social media post from Rodrigo, “bad idea right?” will arrive on Friday, August 11. The song will follow hit single “vampire” as the second pre-release song from the “GUTS” album.

The full album arrives on September 8. It is unclear if any (and, if so, how many) additional songs will launch before that date, though an index card in her track list teaser seemed to hint at an August 25 release for fellow track “get him back.”

“GUTS” is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s multi-platinum debut “SOUR.”

bad idea right?gutsolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

