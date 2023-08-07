Olivia Rodrigo Confirms August 11 Release Date For New Song “Bad Idea Right?”

One week ago, Olivia Rodrigo began to tease the track list for her new album “GUTS.”

Moments ago, the Grammy winner revealed when fans can listen to one of those tracks.

Per a social media post from Rodrigo, “bad idea right?” will arrive on Friday, August 11. The song will follow hit single “vampire” as the second pre-release song from the “GUTS” album.

The full album arrives on September 8. It is unclear if any (and, if so, how many) additional songs will launch before that date, though an index card in her track list teaser seemed to hint at an August 25 release for fellow track “get him back.”

“GUTS” is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s multi-platinum debut “SOUR.”