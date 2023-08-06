in Hot On Social

Beatriz Corbett, Jessika kolosovas De Souza, Rachel Pizzolato Shine During Stunning Vasaro Show At New York Swim Week

Beautiful models and stunning designs made Vasaro’s NY Swim Week show one to remember.

A model [Beatriz Corbett] walks the runway wearing Vasaro during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City.

Buzz for Vasaro’s Miami Swim Week showcase could not have been stronger, with the runway show amassing headline coverage and an event-best 6 million views on YouTube.

Three weeks after shining in Florida, Vasaro made waves with an eagerly anticipated runway celebration at New York Swim Week.

With some of the industry’s most stunning – and recognizable – models wearing fittingly stunning Barbie-inspired looks from Vasaro, the Saturday, July 29 show lived up to lofty expectations. Moments from the show made immediate (and lasting) waves on platforms like YouTube and Instagram, with fashion fans, noteworthy influencers and those simply enamored with the event sharing their enthusiasm over what took place at the Evita Scoccia-founded NYSW.

Models to make waves during Vasaro’s runway show included Rachel Pizzolato, Beatriz Corbett, and Jessika kolosovas De Souza. All have been lighting up runways at recent Swim Week events – and establishing themselves as premiere models.

On the heels of the successful showcase, publicity teams for NYSW and Vasaro shared official press photos from the festivities:

A model [Beatriz Corbett] walks the runway wearing Vasaro during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City [Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week]
A model [Jessika kolosovas De Souza] walks the runway wearing Vasaro during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City [Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week]
A model [Beatriz Corbett] walks the runway wearing Vasaro during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City [Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week]
A model [Rachel Pizzolato] walks the runway wearing Vasaro during New York Swim Week, Paradise Island Founded by Evita Scoccia on July 29, 2023 in New York City [Photo: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for New York Swim Week]

