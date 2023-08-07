Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Spends 15th Week As #1 Song In America, Tying Harry Styles’ Solo Record

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” recaptures the throne on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, earning a 15th week as the #1 song in America.

In securing its 15th week, “Last Night” ties Harry Styles’ “As It Was” as the longest-reigning solo #1 in Hot 100 history. Only three other songs — all collaborations (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey’s “One Sweet Day,” and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito”) — have enjoyed longer reigns.

As has been the case for much of its run, “Last Night” performed swimmingly on the sales, streaming, and radio fronts.

Up one place, Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” returns to its #2 high point.

Travis Scott’s new “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” follows at #3, while Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” ascends two spots to a new high of #4. Scott scores another Top 5 debut with “FE!N” at #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” rises two spots to a new high of #10.