Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Enjoys 2nd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cruel Summer” impressively rose to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. It retains that position this week.

Indeed, “Cruel Summer” spends a second week as pop radio’s most played song. The “Lover” song, which began its long-awaited radio run this year, received ~16,549 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,120.

Up one place, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” scores #2 on the newest Mediabase pop chart.

Swift’s former #1 “Karma” drops one place to #3, while Miguel’s “Sure Thing” holds at #4. Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” concurrently rises two levels to #5.