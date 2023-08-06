Doechii’s “What It Is,” Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Weeknd Top 30

Doechii’s “What It Is” and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” both officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, “What It Is” earns #19 on this week’s listing. The song received 4,148 spins during the July 30-August 5 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 989.

Played 3,734 times during the tracking period (+885), “Barbie World” jumps five spots to #20.

— As “What It Is” and “Barbie World” secure Top 20 positions, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” makes the Top 30.

The high-profile collaboration, which was below last week’s chart at #42, rockets onto this week’s listing at #30. “K-POP” received 1,719 tracking week spins (+944).