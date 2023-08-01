in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” also received a solid showing of support.

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For video screenshot | Darkroom/Interscope

As it posts big streaming numbers, Billie Eilish’s “Barbie” soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?” is beginning a formal run at pop radio.

The song received a healthy showing of support in conjunction with this week’s official impact, earning playlist adds from 56 Mediabase-monitored pop stations. The count earns “What Was I Made For?” first place on the format’s add board.

Picked up by 46 stations, Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” ranks as a strong second place.

ZAYN’s “Love Like This” follows in third place with 27 adds, while an add count of 24 positions Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” as fourth-most added.

Credited with 23 adds, Jung Kook’s “Seven (featuring Latto)” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” (22 adds, 6th-most), Travis Scott, Bad Bunny & The Weeknd’s “K-POP” (21 adds, 7th-most), Jain’s “Makeba” (20 adds, 8th-most, tie), Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” (20 adds, 8th-most, tie), and will.i.am & Britney Spears’ “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” (19 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

